Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2,460.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,462 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 296,077 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,495,000 after purchasing an additional 204,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 179.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $138.86 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.31.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

