Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,987,000 after purchasing an additional 621,063 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $258.90 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $311.51. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.22 and its 200 day moving average is $231.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

