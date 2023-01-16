Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,510 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth $57,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,630. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $226.61 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $191.00 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

