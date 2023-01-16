Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,786 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.81.

NYSE:UPS opened at $182.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

