Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $16.40 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,613 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Kroger worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

