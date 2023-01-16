Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,241,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 66.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VLO stock opened at $136.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.51. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.