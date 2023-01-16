Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 14,488 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,488 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,718,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 495,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

