DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

NYSE:DD opened at $75.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

