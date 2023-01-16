Summit X LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Summit X LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 357,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 13.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 267,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1,143.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 679,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 625,261 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Luminar Technologies

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.76% and a negative net margin of 894.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

