Summit X LLC Has $829,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Summit X LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 118.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 270,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

