iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 4.9% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit X LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $88.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $104.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

