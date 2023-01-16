NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,522,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,050.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,834,000 after acquiring an additional 233,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.35.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $171.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.86. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

