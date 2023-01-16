Quilter Plc Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.1% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $57,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.2% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $516,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 738,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after purchasing an additional 86,449 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.9% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PFE opened at $47.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

