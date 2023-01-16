Summit X LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $121.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.51. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $67.49 and a 1-year high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

