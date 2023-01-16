iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stock Position Lifted by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 458.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,814 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,366,000 after acquiring an additional 913,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 869,859 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.30.

