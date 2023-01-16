Summit X LLC Purchases Shares of 93,875 Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,120,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,064,000 after acquiring an additional 739,843 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after acquiring an additional 519,991 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,016,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 164,959 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,873,000.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $26.42.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV)
- Should These Warren Buffet Picks Be Part of Your Portfolio?
- Conagra Upholds the Elasticity of Its Brands
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.