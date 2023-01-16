Summit X LLC Purchases Shares of 93,875 Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,120,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,064,000 after acquiring an additional 739,843 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after acquiring an additional 519,991 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,016,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 164,959 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,873,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

