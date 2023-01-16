Summit X LLC Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Summit X LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 527.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.6% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $469.56.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $449.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $479.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $363.97 and a 1-year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

