Summit X LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.3 %

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCNCA stock opened at $830.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $785.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $790.75. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.95. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $914.72.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $20.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.88 by $0.89. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 79.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

