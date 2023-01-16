Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Realty Income by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of O stock opened at $66.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40.

The company also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

