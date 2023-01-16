Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) is Sicart Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for approximately 6.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $18,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.47.

NYSE ALB opened at $242.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.16. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

