AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 2.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 855,303.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after buying an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after buying an additional 7,347,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.