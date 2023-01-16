Sicart Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,865 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 2.2% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 253.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,637,000 after purchasing an additional 806,380 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 90.5% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,541,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,416,000 after acquiring an additional 732,202 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 689,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,930.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 601,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,802,000 after buying an additional 597,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.