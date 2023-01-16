Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

