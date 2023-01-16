Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,553,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,627,000 after purchasing an additional 543,030 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $98.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.96. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

