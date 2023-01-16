Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 27 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

DE opened at $439.63 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.89.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.