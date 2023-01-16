Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of IVW opened at $60.14 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $79.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
