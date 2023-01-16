The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,989,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,390 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $377,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.88 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.00.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.