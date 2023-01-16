Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Boosted by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VBK opened at $216.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.48 and a 200-day moving average of $209.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $259.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

