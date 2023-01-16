Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $12,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $76.58 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

