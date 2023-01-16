Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,605,000 after acquiring an additional 908,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after buying an additional 252,166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,798,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,505,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,770,000 after buying an additional 109,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,801,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGV opened at $105.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.73. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

