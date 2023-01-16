Mackay Shields LLC Sells 101,444 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,444 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MAV opened at $8.64 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

