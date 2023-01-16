The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Lifted by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after buying an additional 338,875 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 24.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $42.42 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

