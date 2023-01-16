Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $12.50 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after purchasing an additional 998,214 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $489.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $524.89 and a 200 day moving average of $525.50. The company has a market cap of $457.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

