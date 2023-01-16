Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 8,598 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $18,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $786,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $714,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16.

