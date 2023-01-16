Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,142 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $79,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 807,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,442,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,961,000 after acquiring an additional 570,576 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,855,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,946,000 after acquiring an additional 332,935 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $71.29 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

