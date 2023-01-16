Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,506 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $23,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $73.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73.

