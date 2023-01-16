Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LIN opened at $334.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.91. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

