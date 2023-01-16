FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 59.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.91. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $106.60.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

