MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 2,235 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,881 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

