MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.37.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO opened at $579.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $541.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.85. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

