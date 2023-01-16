MONECO Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 36,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Boeing by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $214.13 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.