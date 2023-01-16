MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $79.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $77.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $92.47.

