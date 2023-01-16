MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $52.11 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $68.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.