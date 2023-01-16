Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,040,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.50 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50.

