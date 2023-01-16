MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 5,343 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,149,000. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,253,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,630,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after buying an additional 567,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 534,110 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

