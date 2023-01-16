Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 511 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $34.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $39.19.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

