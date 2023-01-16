MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,512,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VB stock opened at $196.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average of $187.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.