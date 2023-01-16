Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $30,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,358,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 688,676 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $21,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,793,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,000,757,000 after purchasing an additional 440,770 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

