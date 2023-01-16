Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $99.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.51. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.11.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

