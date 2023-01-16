MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,214.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $280.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $380.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

